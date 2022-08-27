WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!

The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!













In addition to these sweet rides, the event also had a raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, food trucks and vendor booths.

Custom-made trophies were presented in the following categories: Top 25, Best in Show, Pontentate’s Choice, Best Original, Best Pickup Truck, Best Bike, Best Rat Rod, Best Late Camaro, Best Late Mopar, Best Late Mustang, Best Corvette and Best Muscle Car.







Karem Shriners is the Waco, Texas chapter of Shriners International – which supports Shriners Hospitals for Children. It is one of nearly 200 temples (chapters) in seven countries, and one of thousands of clubs around the world. All proceeds from this event will go toward Shriner activities.

This event was free to the public, and was presented by Cooper’s Automotive. It was also sponsored by FOX 44!