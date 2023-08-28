Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – Over $15,000 in cash was found in a car following a Sunday morning traffic stop in Robinson. This led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on charges of drug and money laundering.

An arrest affidavit naming Erik Giovanni Ceballos stated it started Sunday morning at 9:41 a.m. after a Robinson Police officer clocked a Kia going 53 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. The officer made the stop on Old Robinson Road and Billington Drive.

As he approached the vehicle, the officer detected the smell of marijuana and called for another officer. The affidavit stated a consent to search was obtained and a Glock .380 caliber handgun was found in the driver’s waistband. A THC vape cartridge not legal in Texas was also recovered.

The affidavit stated that a Glock .9 millimeter was also found, along with a package of rolling papers and a package containing $15,780 in cash. The affidavit said four empty suitcases were also found in the trunk, which smelled like marijuana.

When asked about the money, the affidavit stated first that it came from a forklift a construction company had, but later changed his story.

Officers transported Ceballos to the McLennan County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, two charges of unlawful carrying of a fire arm and one charge of money laundering. He posted bail and was released on Monday.