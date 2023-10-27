LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Lorena schools are seeing an increase in security after threats were made against Lorena High School on Thursday.

Lorena Police responded to two separate threats. Chief Scott Holt says one threat of violence was made in person, and the other was made over social media.

School district and police personnel identified those involved within minutes, and separate investigations were underway. As a result, two students were transported to the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center. One student is charged with Terroristic Threat, and the other is charged with False Report to Induce emergency response.

Chief Holt says that as a precautionary measure, the school district and Police Department are working together to provide additional security measures at all campuses. Police believe that no one’s safety on campus is compromised.