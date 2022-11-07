Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report three men were arrested early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired.

Police went to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive at 1:53 a.m. Saturday and spotted a truck burning donuts in a parking lot. Officers said shots were being fired by the occupants of the vehicle.

The truck was stopped and three men inside were identified. A handgun was recovered, and the three were taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

Arrested were 22-year-old Elibardo Gonzales, 18-year-old Jose Jesus Gonzalez and 23-year-old Omar Hernanez-Medel.

All three men were charged with deadly conduct, and with tampering with ID numbers. They were also named in immigration detainers.

There were no injuries reported in connection with this incident.