Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – An alert bank teller has been credited with helping lead to the arrest of three women suspected of stealing mail from residential mail boxes in Woodway.

A Woodway Public Safety spokesman said the teller noticed something not right when one of the women attempted to cash a check and notified police.

Officers recovered stolen mail and various checks when they took the three in custody. It was noted that mail was taken from various mailboxes in scattered parts of town. In addition to clearing theft reports connected with addresses from the recovered material, investigators say they expect to find other cases being cleared as well. It was not immediately clear how far back some of these other cases might go.

Arrested were 27-year-old Shakari Jazze Jones-Carroll, 43-year-old Beranda Jashun Richardson, and 43-year-old Latervia Shunta Simon. All were charged with theft of mail, forgery, failure to ID and engaging in organized criminal activity. Jones-Carroll was also charged with fraudulent possession or use of credit or debit cards and fraudulent possession or use of identifying information.

Shakari Jazze Jones-Carroll.

Latervia Shunta Simon.