Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested.

Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was shortly before 1 a.m. when officers arrived and were told that two men came into the store, threw away some purses, then left – but not before the clerk noticed that one of the men was carrying a gun.

Officers checked the area and found one man who they talked with, and were given consent to search a bag he was carrying. Officers found a driver’s license determined to have been stolen.

Jordan King (left) and Elijah Watson (right).

19-year-old Jordan Keyshawn King was taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information – a state-jail felony. The second man was found a short time later and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was identified as 20-year-old Elijah Watson, and was also taken to the McLennan County Jail.