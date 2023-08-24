Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place at 9:38 a.m. Thursday. It happened near the intersection of 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Officers say a motorcycle struck a pole after driving fast and the driver lost control and slammed into a pole. An ambulance took the motorcyclist to a hospital, but the person did not survive.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The name of the victim will be released once family is notified.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will update this report when more information is available.