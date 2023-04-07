Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 52-year-old man is in custody following an east Waco burglary which became violent when a property owner tried to stop it.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers got a call of a robbery in progress at 6:51 p.m. Thursday, and responded to the 1700 block of East Waco Drive at Bowers Street. Officers were told that a man was caught breaking into a building – when the owner caught him and a brief fight started.

Officers said the suspect had a knife. They were able to arrest the suspect at the scene and reported the victim did not suffer serious injuries.

A man taken into custody was identified as 52-year-old Gerald Wayne Sheffield – who was taken to the McLennan County Jail. He remained there Friday on charges of burglary of a building and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records indicated Sheffield was also being held on a warrant out of Hale County and four outstanding Waco traffic warrants. Bond had not been set, as of Friday afternoon.