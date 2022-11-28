ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Robinson Police officers were able to arrest two burglary suspects early Saturday morning thanks to a citizen’s help.

The citizen was watching the suspects on a live security camera and reported it to the department. Officers were dispatched around 11:56 p.m. Friday to a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress in the Kettler subdivision. Officers immediately responded and started patrolling the area by car and on foot.

When the suspects were trying to leave the neighborhood, officers made an investigative traffic stop and identified them based on the description given by the citizen and by the surveillance footage provided. 18-year-old Stephon Rafael Lucas, from Waco, and 19-year-old Paul Daniel Williams III, from Lott, were arrested and transported to the McLennan County Jail, where they were charged with three counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. Police says the stolen items found in their possession have been returned to the victims.

Stephon Rafael Lucas (left) and Paul Daniel Williams III (right). (Courtesy: McLennan County Jail)

Additional burglaries were reported later on Saturday, including stolen firearms. These cases are pending further investigation.