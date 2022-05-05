A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for a large portion of Central Texas.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area this afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe producing localized heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Make sure to remain weather aware today and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

This Watch does not include San Saba, Mills, Hamilton or Bosque County.

If you have pictures or video of the severe weather, please send them to news@kwkt.com.