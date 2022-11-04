Waco (FOX 44) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of Central Texas until 8 p.m. Friday.

The county included are Bell, Bosque, Coryell, falls, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Robertson, and many more.

This means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. You should review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

FOX 44 Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint and meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick are tracking the storms and will send out alerts and break into programming when conditions warrant.