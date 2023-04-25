Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Police were aided in tracking two robbery suspects, as one of the victims was able to track a phone taken from her during the robbery.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the robbery occurred about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of S University Parks Drive. When officers arrived, they were told two people who pulled into an apartment complex parking lot were robbed at gunpoint.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case indicated one of the items taken was a new iPhone. The victim told officers she was able to track the phone to various locations.

Using her information, officers eventually found the suspects in the 200 block of Lopez Street in Bellmead – with Bellmead Police assisting by taking them in custody. 31-year-old Eddie Earl Jones was charged with aggravated robbery – a first-degree felony – and was transported to the McLennan County Jail.

Eddie Earl Jones.

The affidavit stated that marijuana was found in the car and methamphetamine was found on one of the suspects. The second suspect – identified as 43-year-old Billy Hicks – was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and aggravated robbery.

Billy Hicks.

As of midday Tuesday, bond for the two men had not been set.