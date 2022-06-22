McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A Houston man remains in the McLennan County Jail under a total of $273,000 bond Wednesday following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash which resulted in multiple drugs and a weapon found in his car.

Enrique Rios, of Houston, was charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An arrest affidavit filed by the arresting DPS trooper stated he responded to a three-vehicle traffic crash on Southbound I-35 in the Lacy Lakeview area at 4:22 p.m. Sunday.

In interviewing the driver, he believed caused the crash. He observed his eyes were glassy, and he swayed while standing. The arrest affidavit stated the driver said he had fallen asleep.

Saying he suspected the driver to be intoxicated, he looked into his vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Altima, and stated in the affidavit that the odor of marijuana was overwhelming.

The trooper stated that a small baggie containing Xanax was seen in plain sight on the center console, at which time he began a probable cause search of the vehicle.

A backpack was found in the back seat, where he found a glass container with a clear baggie containing methamphetamine. Another baggie contained a white powder which tested positive for cocaine. Multiple empty baggies matching it were also found.

The affidavit stated a black bottle found in the backpack was full of separately individually packed Xanax pills. A baggie of green Xanax pills were also found in the backpack, along with two large baggies of marijuana buds, a separately packaged baggie or marijuana and a scale. An orange package of cannabis flower labeled “Tomyz” was found along with an unopened container of THC vape cartridge.

In the center console, a glass jar of “Moonlit Rocks” was found, with the affidavit stating it was discovered this is a product high in THC content.

Rios was placed under arrest. A black Glock piston was located wedged between the center console and the driver’s seat, with Rios later identified as a multi-conviction felon, who by law cannot be in possession of a firearm.

During a later interview, another baggie of cocaine was found.

After a field sobriety test was conducted, Rios was taken to Baylor Scott and While Hillcrest for medical clearance and transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday.