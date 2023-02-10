HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will perform a traffic switch along the FM-2113 (Spring Valley Road) project this Saturday.

Crews will close the FM-2113 outside lane on the east side of the project – from FM-1695 (Hewitt Drive) to Old Temple Road. This will shift traffic to the new detour along FM-2113.

TxDOT says the traffic switch will allow crews to start work along the east side of the project – including drainage and pavement operations. The switch and configuration will be in place for approximately one year.

This closure and roadwork are part of TxDOT’s project to reconstruct FM-2113, consisting of widening the pavement to include a ten-foot-wide shoulder and a 14-foot-wide continuous left turn lane.

TxDOT is encouraging travelers to slow down, pay attention and eliminate all distractions while driving through the work zone.