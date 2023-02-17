WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues reconstruction of the Highway 6 bridges along the Mall-to-Mall project.

TxDOT and its contractor will perform a traffic switch this Saturday, which will close the westbound Industrial Drive exit ramp. Westbound travelers will need to utilize the Beverly Drive exit ramp and the newly-constructed westbound frontage road bridge to access Industrial Drive.

The switch is set to happen around 6 p.m. TxDOT urges travelers to use extra caution when driving through the project corridor as the traveling public becomes acclimated to the new configuration.