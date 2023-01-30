Waco (FOX 44) — Waco police officers are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday evening.

The crash took place at 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of S. 32nd Street and Clay Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old woman who had already died.

Officers believe she was homeless. Her name will not be released until her family is notified.

The Waco Police Department would like to remind everyone that walking along or on train tracks is against the law. Please be safe when crossing train tracks and always be mindful when a train is passing through.