WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing tradition of ancient cultural expression is returning to Waco this Sunday.

The Ofrenda will be set up at 402 Tyler Street in Waco starting on October 29, through Sunday, November 5. There will also be a candle lighting every night at 6:30 p.m. through Thursday, November 2, according to the Waco Cultural Arts Fest.

The Ofrenda is set up to preserve the tradition of ancient cultural expression. It helps people to remember, honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed. The public is invited to bring photo copies in frames of relatives who have passed away to put onto the Ofrenda.

This will be the 13th annual Traveling Ofrenda event. It is free and open to the public.