Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – The trial of a man accused in the killing of a woman found dead in her car in 2016 has begun in McLennan County’s 19th District Court.

Marcus Dee Scott has been charged in the death of Unekeyia Shanta Walker, who was found dead in her SUV outside a North Waco home in January 2016. Scott was earlier found incompetent to stand trial, but in his latest hearing was found now to be competent.

Jury selection began on Monday morning.

Walker was found in her Ford Explorer outside a home at 1917 North 15th Street after her family was concerned that they had not heard from her in a couple of days.

The arrest affidavit indicated that the victim was having trouble with the suspect, and had just broken up with him. The affidavit also said that a relative went with her to ask Scott to leave her front porch, and that Scott had been making threatening statements to her.

According to family and friends, the victim was receiving threatening and harassing texts. The affidavit said that when Walker was found dead in her vehicle, she was wearing a multi-colored print shirt and jeans. The left pant leg of the jeans was completely ripped off.

When interviewing Scott shortly after the body was found, officers obtained a DNA sample and conducted a polygraph test of the suspect. During the polygraph, Scott informed the operator that he fought with the victim twice, and that he “play choked” her while they were fighting. Scott claimed that the victim was bigger than he was, and that he was defending himself during the fight.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said at the time of the investigation that DNA recovered from the victim’s vehicle matched that obtained from Scott.

When Walker was first found, police were just carrying the case as a questionable death as there was no obvious sign of trauma. When she was sent for an autopsy, it was discovered there were broken bones in her neck that indicated she was strangled.