Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Jury selection for the murder trial of Quest Alabaughn Jones, accused of the 2019 death of his wife, started Monday in McLennan County’s 19th District Court.

26-year-old Sherrell Carter was discovered in her home at 5630 Wilshire Drive on February 3, 2019, after Jones notified police of a shooting at the residence. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives at the time said they believed the murder was in part due to a continual pattern of family violence, and listed the 32-year-old Jones as a person of interest early in the investigation. He was arrested a few days later, and has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his arrest – with his bond set at $600,000.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty in the case.