Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The capital murder trial of a man accused of killing two of his former high school football team mates was set to begin Tuesday in McLennan County’s 54th District Court.

Zamar D. Kirven is accused in the April 18, 2021 deaths of Jacob Ybarra and Sabion Kubitza who were found shot to death in a home in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue.

A slightly larger than usual jury panel was called for the trial, with jury selection to begin Tuesday.

The arrest affidavit filed in the case states the deputy who responded to the shooting took a statement from a man who was the renter of the house where the shooting occurred. That man told officers he took a gun away from Kirven who had come into his room and that Kirven then ran off.

Another witness was quoted in the affidavit as saying he had been with Kirven and the two victims earlier and had gone to the store, saying that as he was returning to the house he heard three gunshots.

The affidavit says as he entered the house, he encountered Kirven who threatened to shoot him and that they struggled until the witness was able to get out of the house.

The affidavit states that it was determined that Kirven then went to his father`s house and further states that he told his father that he, ” felt he was in a nightmare” and he, “thought he may have just killed somebody”.

Investigators say when they found Kirven at the home in the 200 block of Carpenter he was not wearing shoes and that footprints found tracked throughout the house where the shooting occurred appeared to have been made by someone wearing socks but not shoes.

Authorities say gunshots were first reported around 2 a.m. that day and that officers arrived a short time later to find the victims.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the three men played high school football together and that Kirven had been a star linebacker for the University of Houston football team.

Kirven has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his arrest, held without bond.