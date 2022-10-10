Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Bellmead man will be facing the possibility of life without parole as his capital murder trial gets underway in McLennan County’s 54th District Court.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, charged with the May 2020 deaths of 40 year old Rachel Dionne Strickland and 42-year-old Christopher Dewayne Wilson, whose bodies were found in the back yard of a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.

A 16-year-old girl was wounded but was able to flee to safety and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Wilson was arrested near the scene by Bellmead officers and was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with two counts of Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon Domestic Violence , Endangering A Child, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

His bond was set at a total of $2,300,000 on the charges and he has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his arrest.