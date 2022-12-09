WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season weather has played a big part in the ongoing Tripledemic we have been fighting. RSV, COVID, and the Flu.

The Waco-McLeannan County Health District monitors the rise of cases and hospitalizations we have been seeing in these illnesses this fall and winter season.

“We have seen an uptick of Flu cases or Influenza-like-illness as well as COVID-19. We have started to see some increase just because we’re in the the traditional cold and flu season. But we are a little bit concerned about the increase at this point,” shares Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director LaShonda M. Malrey-Horne.

With a steady rise of cases comes an increase of visits in and out of clinics and hospitals. This is where many doctors and pharmacists like Steve Mitchell of Circle Drugs are running into supply issues.

“A nationwide demand is up. And so, you know, we only have so much medication in the warehouse. And when the orders go up, the shortages start occurring. Even common medications that we wouldn’t even think twice about ordinarily. We’re having trouble receiving. “

Pharmacies are experiencing a shortage of Flu medications, limited supply on antibiotics such as Augmentin and on common prescriptions like Tamiflu.

General medications to treat other illnesses outside of the high profile ones, are facing inexplainable shortages as well.

“A lot of times we were able to find a pharmacy here in town that has our members and transfer prescriptions out. So, you know, it’s unfortunate. You send your business elsewhere, but we do what we have to do to take care of these folks,” says Mitchell.

Health experts are encouraging people to get vaccinated and take precautions.

They also suggest doing the simple things like washing your hands, getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and using alcohol based hand sanitizers.

For more information on cases, vaccinations, and health related questions within McLennan County, you can visit their health district website.

You can also stay in the know right here at FOX 44 news.