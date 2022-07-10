WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Sunday the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce held it’s annual Olympic and Sprint distance triathlon, bringing in nearly 800 participants from all over the state and country.

The Olympic race started with a 1500 meter swim in the Brazos river, then a 40 kilometer bike ride.

It finished with a hilly 10 kilometer run along the Brazos river and through Cameron Park.

The Sprint distance event included a 400 meter open water swim, a 20 kilometer bike ride and a five kilometer run.

Susan Waldau won first place in her age group. She’s been doing triathlons for 25 years.



“They’re wonderful,” Waldau said. “They’re fun. You’re doing something active. The atmosphere is wonderful. We travel around to different parts of Texas for them, so we get to blend travel and fun at the same time.”

She does triathlons with her husband, and has been coming to TriWaco for years. Being capable of doing the race is huge for her.



“I have friends who are not capable of doing any of this and even relatives who are much younger,” Waldau said. “But I feel very blessed that I still can.”

Erin Greska also won first place in her age group. She says triathlons are for everyone.



“Anyone can do triathlon,” Greska said. “You just have to put in the training. It doesn’t matter how fast you are, how slow you are. It’s just the best experience you can have. I just really wish everyone would give it a shot because it’s a ton of fun.”

Alivia Gomez organized TriWaco and says this race is a first time event for many people.



“They use this just to get into the sport, test their limits and see what they can do,” Gomez said. “A lot of athletes from all over the world will use it as a training platform for Ironman in October.”

The Waco Chamber is working with the city to finalize dates for July 2023, but they hope next year is even bigger and better.