VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A careless driver has caused some property damage at Valley Mills Elementary School.

The Valley Mills Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the driver of the truck pictured below backed into the guard railing at the school.

(Courtesy: Valley Mills Police Department)

The department says the driver left the scene without leaving the required information, and has yet to come forward with any resolve. Police are seeking the identity of the truck’s owner/operator in order to ensure proper notification is made, and to carry out the lawful requirements.

The department says although the school was closed at the time of the incident, and no one was around to leave any information, the operator still needs to contact school administration.

If you recognize the truck and know the owner, you are advised to let them know that the Valley Mills Police Department wants to resolve this situation without any criminal charges being filed.