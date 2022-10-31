WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heroes, villains, monsters, witches and all walks of life came out tonight to celebrate the spooky holiday.

All were able to collect their candy safely, thanks to the Waco Police Department and the Waco ISD Police Department.

This was the second annual Halloween trunk or treat hosted by the Waco police. They say it’s all about the community and showing that police officers aren’t always scary.

“It was beautiful to see just a community interacting with the police department in a way that’s not bad, because usually we were called to the scene and we deal with the public,” Officer Bryton Johnson said. “This was something bad and not necessarily good. It meant multiple entities across the city. They put on trunk or treats for the community just to give back. And this is a great thing. It though, Waco peace department is doing it now in a big way.”

Tonight’s festivities included candy collection, games, photo opportunities, and fun for the whole family.

Officer Johnson finished by explaining that he loves being a part of the neighborhood community engagement team and that Chief Sheryl Victorian has done a great job continuing the relationships.

“She just spearheaded the effort to do more, communicate me more,” he said. “And what we’re doing. And I think we can see the payoff of that in the future as we continue to connect with youth, connecting with the community. And they see the Waco police department a different light.”