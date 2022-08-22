WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – State representatives are visiting the Texas State Technical College on Monday.

Brad Buckley and Charles “Doc” Anderson are taking a joint campus tour from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Their tour started on the third floor of the John B. Connally Technology Center, and included visits to the Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, Diesel Equipment Technology building, and Industrial Technology Center.

Anderson represents House District 56 in McLennan County, and Buckley represents House District 54 in Bell County.

For more information about TSTC, you can visit tstc.edu.