WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Over 80 students fought past the grueling summer heat to compete at the Texas State Technical College’s second-ever Lineman Rodeo!

Student participants strapped on their gear and prepared to trek up their poles as they competed with other students within TSTC’s lineworker program. The event consisted of four different types of challenges allowing the students to showcase their abilities and strengths before they graduate.

Industry professionals from Central Texas witnessed the competitors speed climb a pole with an egg basket, and perform insulator and fiber glass single and double armed change outs.

TSTC lineworker program student Jake Pullen breaks down what is exactly is happening, “I just participated in two events. On one pole, we had an insulator change out, then pole transition, and then go up [and] take the insulator off, put it over our head, put it back on then climb down.”

Pullen also shares that he is proud of himself and his peers for all of their handwork and learning.

TSTC Instructional Business Manager Dwain Love shares what he hopes for his students to accomplish, “It’s an event where they can connect with the industry partners. So the ones that are competing are about to graduate, the majority of them, and we want to get them and industry partners in front of each other where they can meet. And hopefully we’ll help them find a good job soon.”

Students have been training for roughly nine months to be able to compete, and instructors hope there will be job offers for the graduating students participating.

