WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Culinary Arts program in Waco will open its student-operated restaurant for the summer semester on Friday, June 30.

The College says that the restaurant is located at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center on Campus Drive. It is open to the public, but reservations are required. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays and Fridays during the semester.

The serving days and themes, which are subject to change, are:

– June 30, Southern.

– July 14, German.

– July 19 and July 21, Caribbean.

– July 28, Brazilian.

– Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, Mexican.

– Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, Southern Brunch.

Weekly menus will be posted on the Facebook pages for TSTC in Waco and the Great W. Watson Culinary Arts Center. No same-day reservations will be taken on serving days.

Reservations can be made by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu. For more information on TSTC, you can visit tstc.edu.