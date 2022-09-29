WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Culinary Arts program has reopened its student-operated restaurant on the Waco campus for the fall semester.

The College says this marked the first time the campus community and public could eat at the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program served a Southern menu – featuring cornbread, grilled pork chops, Texas red chili and bananas Foster.

Future menu themes are Italian on October 5 and October 7, Mexican on October 12 and October 14, German on October 19 and October 21, Greek on October 26 and October 28, Thai on November 2 and November 4, and yet-to-be-determined menus on November 9, 11, 16, 18, 30 and on December 2. The restaurant will be closed the week of Thanksgiving.

The College says the restaurant is open to the public, with reservations required. No same-day reservations will be taken on serving days. Reservations can be made by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu.

For more information on TSTC, you can go to tstc.edu.