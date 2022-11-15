WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology program is gearing up for the Lineman Rodeo!

At this event, students will compete in four different climbing events – speed, insulator charge, single arm change-out and double arm change-out – before a grand champion is named. Representatives of some of the program’s industry partners are also set to attend.

The event will take place this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the campus pole yard – at the end of Campus Drive in Waco. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. at the Diesel Equipment Technology building, with awards being given to winning students. Students will meet with employers at 1 p.m.

For more information, you can visit tstc.edu.