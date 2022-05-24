WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Aviation Division will begin offering a certificate of completion in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle at the Waco campus this fall.

The certificate program will be part of the Aircraft Pilot Training Technology program. This one-semester program will include classes such as Aviation Safety and Private Pilot Ground School, as well as a capstone course covering regulatory requirements and the opportunity to obtain a Federal Aviation Administration-certified Part 107 license. This certificate can be used by itself or to complement an Associate’s Degree at TSTC.

TSTC will provide the drones for students to work with. Students will not pay piloting fees.

Jobs related to drones open now in Texas include one for an inspector/drone operator in the solar energy industry in San Antonio with the potential to earn more than $46,000 a year, and one for a real estate photographer and drone operator in Houston offering more than $40,000 a year – according to Indeed.com.

TSTC says the Aircraft Pilot Training Technology program has been receiving calls from companies seeking drone pilots. After talking to the program’s advisory board, it was decided there was a big enough demand to start the program. The certificate program will accept students every semester.

Registration continues for the fall semester. For more information, you can visit tstc.edu.