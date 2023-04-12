Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 58-year-old man has been arrested on intoxicated assault charges following a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash on East Waco Drive.

Karl Wayne Foreman was taken to the McLennan County Jail after being medically cleared. A blood draw was completed at the hospital.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the crash was reported at 4 p.m. at East Waco Drive and Dallas Street. An arrest affidavit filed stated that when the officers arrived, they found a tan Chevy pickup – with the driver unresponsive and lying halfway out the door. The officer reported the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the cab and recovered two bottles at the scene. The driver was identified as Foreman, who was transported to the hospital. Two occupants of the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

The officer noted in the arrest affidavit that when the driver was interviewed at the hospital, the officer noted signs of intoxication and obtained a blood draw warrant signed by a judge.

After being cleared medically, Foreman was transported to the jail – where he remained on Wednesday afternoon.