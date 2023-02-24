WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Twelve arrests have been made in a McLennan County prostitution sting.

The Waco Police Department said Friday afternoon that its Street Crimes Unit organized an undercover operation to target the Solicitation of Prostitution in Waco from February 20 through February 22.

Over three days, officers posted ads on various sites known for Engaging and Solicitation of Prostitution. In addition to the twelve arrests, officers seized $4,019 in U.S. currency brought to the location by the suspects to pay for sexual services.

Officers seized twelve cell phones for evidence, and impounded eleven vehicles and one motorcycle. Officers made one arrest for Failure to Identify and one arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance. A total of 17.9 grams of powder cocaine was recovered during the operation. Officers recovered three firearms and tagged them for safekeeping.

The following 12 individuals were arrested:

26-year-old Vincente Mendez Vasquez, 19-year-old Keven Gonzalez, 40-year-old Martin Dube, 33-year-old Jermaine Anderson, 34-year-old Aaron Bangle, 40-year-old Markese Spain, 41-year-old Bobby Morris, 53-year-old James Tripi, 31-year-old Isabel Espino-Olvera, 54-year-old Michael Allsup, 52-year-old Richard Klingman, and 33-year-old Amsori Munif.

The department says this operation would not have been successful without additional officer assistance from the Waco TAG Unit – consisting of the Waco Police Department’s Career Criminal Apprehension and Supervision Team, Drug Enforcement Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety.