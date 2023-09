Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A crash on the Twin Bridges forced part of Highway 6 to close Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 4 p.m.

Waco Police say the crash is serious and Highway 6 from Waco to the bridges is completely shut down.

At this time, the number of vehicles and if there are any injuries is unknown.

Police are asking people to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.