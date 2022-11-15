Waco (FOX 44) — The U.S. Supreme Court refused a request to hear an appeal in a civil case Monday, between the City of Waco and some of the men arrested after the deadly shooting at a Twin Peaks restaurant.

The shooting took place on Sunday, May 17, 2015. 9 people died and 20 others were injured. 177 bikers were arrested as members of criminal street gangs. 155 were later indicted for the offense of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Charges were later dropped against all of the men, but many of them filed a lawsuit. The plaintiffs claim they were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity just because they were at the Twin Peaks at the time of the shooting and the clothes they were wearing.

The City of Waco, along with former McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna, and several other named defendants tried to get the case thrown out and succeeded in district court.

The plaintiffs appealed and the 5th Circuit reversed the district court’s judgements.

That prompted the defendants to get the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, but the justices refused, basically sending it back down to the lower court.

Here is a copy of the Petition for a Writ of Certiorari, or request for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the appeal:

The McLennan County District Attorney’s office has only brought one case to trial in connection with the Twin Peaks shootings. A jury failed to reach a verdict in the murder trial of Christopher Jacob Carrizal.

District Attorney-elect Josh Tetens has told FOX 44 News that he will look into the Twin Peaks shootings, but there is a back log of other cases in McLennan County to look into as well.