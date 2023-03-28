Lacy Lakeview, Tx (FOX44) – A man and woman are being held on burglary charges after being arrested early Tuesday morning at the Hampton Inn in Lacy Lakeview.

Police arrested 43-year-old Heidi Stanford and 42-year-old Christopher Lawrence Beebe at the hotel – where they responded to a report of storage rooms being broken into.

Heidi Stanford.

Officers were called to the hotel at 4259 N Interstate 35 just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, with a caller telling the dispatcher that a man and a woman parked a U-Haul truck in the back parking lot and entered through the back door.

Christopher Lawrence Beebe.

An arrest affidavit stated that tape was placed over lenses of security cameras and peepholes in guest doors. Officers were told the man and woman were last seen on the fourth floor in a storage room. They had left by the time officers got up there, but they did find a man in the second floor storage room. The woman was found hiding in the storage room as well – with both taken into custody. The affidavit stated that the pair initially gave false identities.

The affidavit stated that a pry bar was recovered from the man – with bags containing another pry bar, locking and picking tools, as well as masking tape. Despite some security cameras being taped over, the affidavit stated that security camera video was found that showed intruders in possession of stolen property.

Both were transported to the McLennan County Jail, where they remained as of Tuesday.