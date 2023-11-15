Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man and a woman have been arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with a September incident of shots fired.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened at a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive on September 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., two men came in and took several items from the shelves. They were leaving without paying for them.

When an employee confronted them, a weapon was pulled. Shots were fired before they left the parking lot.

Police identified two suspects through their investigation, with Judge Thomas West issuing arrest warrants. 28-year old Sanjuana Cuevas and 21-year-old Kaleb Rush were found and taken into custody on Tuesday night, with both booked into the McLennan County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Sanjuana Cuevas.