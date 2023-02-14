LACY LAKEVIEW / ITALY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three law enforcement agencies team up to make an arrest in a two-county pursuit.

Lacy Lakeview officers were dispatched to the Road Ranger gas station Tuesday morning in reference to a suspicious person. The station is located at 6615 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspicious person getting inside of a blue Honda Civic and drove away at a high rate of speed. Officers ran the license plate of the vehicle – which was identified as stolen out of Austin.

Lacy Lakeview officers started pursuing the vehicle northbound on I-35. Dispatch was able to contact the Italy Police Department – who successfuly deployed deflation devices on the fleeing vehicle. The Hillsboro Police Department also assisted.

The suspect continued to drive on a deflated tire into the Love’s Truck Stop in Italy, where officers were able to stop the vehicle and get the driver with verbal commands. The suspect, identified as Zachary Marlon Walker, was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Evading Arrest by Vehicle.