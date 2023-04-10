WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have died in a weekend crash in Waco.

According to Waco Police, the crash happened at 9:06 p.m. Sunday, near the 3900 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver of a Chrysler 300 attempted to make a u-turn on N. MLK Jr. Boulevard and hit a 2006 Suzuki motorcyclist – as well as the passenger traveling behind the Chrysler.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital – where they later succumbed to their injuries. No criminal charges have been filed.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.