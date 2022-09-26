Robinson, Tx (FOX44) – Two people are dead, one person was injured, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash in Robinson.

Police Chief Richard Andreucci confirmed that Bobbie Daniel Molina has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Loop 340 – near South 12th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a travel trailer flipped and was upside down in the median between Loop 340 and the access road.

Officers found that two of the three occupants of the Suburban were ejected from the vehicle as it flipped over – with another partially ejected.

People nearby stopped to help those who were injured – but despite their help and life saving measures performed on the scene by members of the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and personnel with AMR ambulance, 73-year-old Delia Bogart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Suburban, identified as 78-year-old Floyd Bogart was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest – where he later died.

Chief Anreucci said the Suburban and trailer were registered in Arizona.

The rear seat passenger in the Suburban was treated and released.

Chief Andreucci said the investigation of the crash indicated that a Ford Taurus driven by Molina struck the travel trailer being towed by the Suburban, triggering the rollover.

Molina was determined to have a blood alcohol content of between .190 and .193. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained on Monday.