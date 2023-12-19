Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department reports a 93-year-old woman on hospice and her 69-year-old daughter were displaced after their mobile home filled with smoke early Tuesday morning.

A written run report indicates fire units were sent to a mobile home park in the 3400 block of Robinson Drive at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, and went to Lot 63 on arrival. They found the two women who self-evacuated and placed them in an ambulance to help them stay warm.

An investigation determined the fire started under the mobile home. The skirting was removed, and the source of the fire was found to be in ductwork as a result of failed furnace insulation. The fire was mostly contained to the insulation, and to some of the flooring.

The fire was extinguished, and firefighters then worked to try to remove smoke from the structure. The occupants were displaced, and were initially planning to stay in a hotel.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.