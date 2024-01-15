WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two fire departments worked together to rescue one person from a vehicle after a crash.

Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at Tinsley Road and University Parks Drive at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department says the jaws of life had to be used to help one of the four occupants out of one vehicle. A second set of jaws was used by the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department.

A total of six Downsville firefighters and twelve Robinson firefighters responded to the scene. The Downsville Fire captain arrived and immediately had dispatch repage and request mutual aid by Robinson Rescue. Additional ambulances were also requested.

Downsville VFD says the operation went very smooth and had a great outcome for the five people involved.