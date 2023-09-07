LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One of the two hospitalized victims from the major crash in Lorena has died.

According to the Lorena Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Pilgrim Lane and Old Lorena Road on Wednesday night. One person was airlifted to the hospital, and another was transported by ambulance.

Police Chief Scott Holt later reported 79-year-old Charlotte Keller died from her injuries.

The scene was marked by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Tow King was also on scene securing the vehicles. The intersection has since reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.