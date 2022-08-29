BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in jail and another adult and a toddler are in the hospital after a weekend crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard tells FOX 44 News that Troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 35 at approximately 6:50 a.m. Sunday, near Mile Marker #338 in Bellmead. A Ford F-150 traveling northbound crashed into the back of a truck tractor semi-trailer – partially ejecting an unrestrained adult and unrestrained child in the vehicle’s passenger seats.

DPS says that the two-year-old girl and the adult in the passenger seats were both transported to Baylor Scott and White, and are reported to be in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the Ford – identified as 21-year-old Isaiha Robinson, of San Antonio – was intoxicated and in possession of a substance. Robinson was arrested and charged with Felony Intoxication Assault, Abandoning or Endangering a Child, and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Robinson was booked into the McLennan County Jail, with a bond set at $550,000.

DPS says this investigation is active and ongoing.