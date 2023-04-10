WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been injured in a Sunday night shooting in Waco.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting near the 5200 block of Sanger Avenue around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered a suspect or suspects pulled up in a car and started shooting at two other individuals who returned fire.

Two people were reported injured. One person not involved in the shooting, and the other person injured was an involved party. Shipley says their injuries were not severe.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.