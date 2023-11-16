WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Wednesday was a day of beginnings and firsts for a couple of Waco businesses.

Many know Union Hall in the heart of downtown Waco and now the Texas eatery has expanded to the Woodway area, as Union Grove. The new space features a variety of cuisines from its 13 founding vendors and lots of entertainment.

Jackie and Justin Easthom are happy to have this venue close to home for their family.

“We like to go out and try different foods. So this place kind of facilitates having a plethora of different choices to choose from. You know? I do like what you were saying earlier, that the kids area, that’s going to be nice,” Easthom said.

The family-friendly atmosphere offers yard games, live music, and for big game days — several big screens for viewing. The indoor-outdoor space offers something for everyone.

In East Waco — the Cambria Hotel is growing the Central Texas portfolio — according to KB Hotels vice president of sales, Jacquelyn Baumann.

“As we have called this, our love letter to the City of Waco, because we have tried to really incorporate and showcase some of the best of Waco in this project. And it is the first major development in East Waco that has been here in a great many years,” Baumann told FOX 44 News.

The full-service hotel and restaurant is officially open to the public and Baumann says they are ready to serve the community. The Cambria Hotel is just steps away from downtown Waco’s premiere attractions.

“We felt like it was close to the mclane stadium for us.We’re right across the river from the convention center and everything that’s there. But we really knew that the people here in waco deserved more and deserved better, and we wanted to be a part of that in delivering that,” Baumann said.

The hotel has brought roughly 30 jobs to Waco with the intention of hiring additional staff as the establishment grows.