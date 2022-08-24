WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen men were sentenced today for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen.

26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution.

Alongside Jones IV, 29-year-old Christopher Teon Fults, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $9,356 in restitution.

According to court documents, from November 2017 through January 2018, Jones and Fultz robbed

five area merchants at gun point. Jones was also charged with armed robbery of another merchant

in February 2018.

“Those who perpetrate violence among us forfeit their freedom,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

“The sentences of Mr. Jones and Mr. Fults are entirely appropriate given their crimes and the harm

to their victims. I commend our law enforcement partners for their hard work and dedication to

community safety.”

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that the FBI is committed to working with our local law

enforcement partners to reduce violent crime and ensure every person has the opportunity to live and

work in a safe community,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr., San Antonio Division.

On September 7, 2021, Jones and Fults both pleaded guilty to one count of interference with

commerce by robbery and both have remained in federal custody since their arrests in October 2019.

The FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the Temple Police

Department and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Gloff prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law

enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on the core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.