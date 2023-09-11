Beverly Hills (FOX 44/KWKT) — Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin says officers have taken two teenage boys in to custody for a home invasion that took place Sept. 5th.

According to investigators, the 15 and 16-year-old boys broke into a home in the 3100 block of Connor Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Victims told police the boys had handguns and threatened to use them against the five adults and three children in the home.

Police say the teens stole some money and tried to take a truck, but they left the scene in a white Cadillac. An officer says she found the vehicle with the boys inside two blocks from the home.

The officer says she watched as the teens took off their masks and then pulled up in front of the car with lights flashing., She says the suspects drove off, but not before she got the license plate number.

Investigators tracked down the suspects using the plate and arrested them on September 7th in the 2700 block of N. 19th in Waco. Officers say they found evidence linking the two suspects with the crime and they took both teens into custody that day.

“I am very proud of my small department. We train like larger departments and have the same expectations of ourselves. We dedicated over half our staff to solving this crime and were successful due to the combined experience of each person in our team.” Chief Kory Martin, Beverly Hills Police

The teens face several charges, including 1st Degree Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, and Evading. It is unknown at this time if they will be charged as adults.