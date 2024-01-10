WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – $5 million is the amount that the Waco Independent School District is reporting as under budget for two of its upcoming construction projects.

Chief Officer of Operations and Facilities Gloria Barrera says the South Waco Elementary School project is $3,609,000 under the revised budget. Once renovations are completed in spring 2025, South Waco Elementary will be 91,600 square feet with a capacity for 750 students. The construction cost for the South Waco addition and renovations is $26.3 million. A groundbreaking event is scheduled for February 2.

Meanwhile, the district’s Kendrick Elementary School is $1.4 million under its revised budget, according to Barrera. This new facility will be 93,000 square feet, with the capacity for 750 students. The construction cost for Kendrick Elementary School is $40.9 million, and is scheduled to be completed in May 2025.

The district says Kendrick students returned from the holiday break to the campus of the former Indian Spring Middle School as preparations were made for the former Kendrick Elementary to be demolished starting this February.

The new Kendrick Elementary School is being built as a result of a $355 million bond program passed by voters in 2021. This bond allowed for five schools to be replaced, including Kendrick Elementary School, Tennyson Middle School, Waco High School and G.W. Carver Middle School. This bond program also provided funding for extensive renovations at South Waco Elementary School.