BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The “Drive Sober No Regrets” Campaign rolled out its interactive holiday mobile exhibit at the Walmart in Bellmead today with video testimonials from offenders and survivors to remind drivers of the heavy costs and dangers of drunk driving.

During the holiday season, there are more drunk drivers on Texas roadways who might be celebrating at parties and gatherings.

“After drinking any amount of alcohol, try to plan ahead. But remember that plans often change. If drinking is going to be part of your holiday gathering, play it safe and organize a sober ride home ahead of time,” says TxDOT Statewide Program Manager Ruby Martinez.

New research shows that nearly 30% of fatal car accidents in November and December of 2021 involved a drunk driver. In the Waco area last year, there were 71 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes during the holiday season, resulting in 1 fatality and 7 serious injuries.

Drunk driving crashes are 100% preventable, it’s always possible to find a sober ride home with ride-sharing services, taxi’s, mass transportation, or a nearby friend or family member.

In states like Texas, drunk driving is more common, putting all drivers on Texas roadways at greater risk when they get behind the wheel. TxDOT hopes today’s exhibit, and others like it throughout the state, showcases the real dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.